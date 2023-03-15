Barbara Marie Swinburne
CARBONDALE — Barbara Marie Swinburne of Carbondale passed on March 11, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church, Carbondale, with Dr. Revs. Rose Booker-Jones, Alan Rhein, and John Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Anna City Cemetery. Friends can greet the family from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. In lieu of Flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale and will be accepted at the church or funeral home.
For more information and to read the full obituary please visit www.meredithfh.com.
