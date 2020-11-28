BENTON — Barbara N. Baker, 81, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, in StoneBridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Benton.

She was born May 5, 1939, in Franklin County, the daughter of Norman Edward and Dortha Marie (Blanton) Wilcox.

She was married to Donald Eugene Baker, and Mr. Baker and their son, Sean Eugene Baker, preceded her in death on March 9, 2014.

Mrs. Baker began her career at the State Bank of Whittington on Jan. 1, 1977, she was promoted to assistant cashier in 1979, and advanced to vice president in 2004. Mrs. Baker retired from the bank on Aug. 6, 2008, having worked as a clerk, teller, loan officer, bookkeeper, in human resources and vice president. She was a lady who truly did it all.

Mrs. Baker is survived by three grandchildren, Anya, Raven and Payton; great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her dear friend and angel to the family, Vickie Blake.

Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, sister, Doretta; four brothers, Ralph, Tom, Ferda and Jim; and an infant daughter.