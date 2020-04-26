× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Barbara Sue Rinella, 84, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Carbondale, passed away at her home April 22, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Greg, Sam and Brad; and her grandsons, Sammy, Zack, Alex and John.

A small family service has been conducted in Houston, Texas.

