Barbara Sue Rinella
Barbara Sue Rinella

Barbara Sue Rinella

Rinella

CARBONDALE — Barbara Sue Rinella, 84, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Carbondale, passed away at her home April 22, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Greg, Sam and Brad; and her grandsons, Sammy, Zack, Alex and John.

A small family service has been conducted in Houston, Texas.

