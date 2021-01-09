Barrett Raymond Rochman

Barrett's final hat, and the one he spent enjoying the most his last weeks with us, was his grandfather hat. Barrett was very proud of all of his children and the life experiences they all have, but his grandchildren, their life paths, hobbies, interests, conversations, personalities, and very beings lit him up when they were in his presence — and even more so around the holidays. He enjoyed finding small gifts, trinkets, or unique ideas that would capture their attention and make them happy. He put thought into everything he did for them whether it was as simple as surprising them with donuts or giving them a special coin for their birthdays. He loved them all, and constantly talked about how “neat” his grandkids turned out to be. As a grandfather, Barrett was “neat,” and we hope all his grandkids will keep a little piece of him — or wear one of his hats — throughout their lifetimes.