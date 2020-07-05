MULKEYTOWN — Becky Diana (Vanest) Smith, 68, was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Cambridge, Ohio, and passed away June 29, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Becky was a loving and creative woman who enjoyed spending time with family, but mostly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting and creating wreaths for holidays. She loved decorating for Christmas, baking and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl G. Vanest and Betty J. (Brown) Vanest; grandparents, John Lee Brown and Ruth (Schofield) Brown, Ella Levada (Palmer) Vanest Shinn and David Vanest; siblings; Patricia (Richard) Stillions and David (Carol) Vanest.
Surviving Becky are her husband, Roger Allen Smith; siblings, Beverly (Rick) Walters, Earl (Yon) Jr. Vanest, and Connie (Harold) Parsons; children, Tina (Mark) Biby, Valerie (Randy) Walters and Benjamin (Robin) Smith; grandchildren, Kayla (Armando), Colleena (Joshua), Laura (Jason), Kyler, Kourtney and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Kayden, Mya, McKinley, Dominic, Landon and Avery.
Becky will be missed dearly for her loving and generous heart.
Friends are called to the visitation from noon to 2 p.m. July 6, 2020, at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights with funeral to follow.
