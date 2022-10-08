Belinda G. Haley
May 8, 1964 - Oct. 3, 2022
CENTRALIA – Belinda G. Haley, 58, of Centralia passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. A resident of Warren G. Murray Developmental Center, she was born May 8, 1964 in Benton, IL.
She was the daughter of Thomas and Pansy (Leet) Haley, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Michael Haley, West Frankfort, IL; and half-sister, Eleanor Souiri, Las Vegas, NV. Survivors include sisters: Thomacine (Haley) Haywood of Greenfield, IN and Kathleen (Haley) Huff of Harrisburg, IL; niece: Shannon (Eubanks) Brooks of Greenfield, IN; and nephews: Shawn and Shea Eubanks of Greenfield, IN.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 235 North Sycamore Street, Centralia, IL 62801, (618) 532-3523, are honored to be of service to the Haley Family.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
