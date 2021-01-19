 Skip to main content
Ben Joseph Emery
Ben Joseph Emery

Ben Joseph Emery

Ben Joseph Emery

HERRIN — Ben Joseph Emery, age 71, of Herrin, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home in New Burnside.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Herrin City Cemetery with military honors. A time of visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. For more information, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.

