HERRIN — Ben Joseph Emery, age 71, of Herrin, passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home in New Burnside.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Don Colson officiating. Burial will follow at Herrin City Cemetery with military honors. A time of visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home.