Benita Kay Jennings

ELDORADO — Benita Kay (Carnahan) Jennings, 71, of Sheridan, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her caregiver's home in Peru.

A celebration of life will be announced and will be at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Benita was born March 15, 1949, in Eldorado to Benjamin and Annabelle (Martin) Carnahan.

Benita was a 1967 graduate of Equality High School.

She retired from Lucent Technologies where she was employed for 30 years.

Benita loved her garden and flowers, the outdoors, animals, fishing, country music and her family, most especially the Martin family reunion.

The family is very grateful for the care provided by her friend and caregiver, Michelle Bishop.