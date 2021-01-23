DU QUOIN — Benjamin Neal Eubanks, Sr., age 83, passed away on January 20, 2021, at 7:49 P.M. at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Per Ben's request, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.maxtonrosado.com for full obituary.
