Benjamin Neal Eubanks, Sr.
DU QUOIN — Benjamin Neal Eubanks, Sr., age 83, passed away on January 20, 2021, at 7:49 P.M. at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Per Ben's request, cremation rites were accorded. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Maxton-Rosado Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.maxtonrosado.com for full obituary.

