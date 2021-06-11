Bernadine Radford Jennings

1925 - 2021

HERRIN — Bernadine Radford Jennings, age 95, passed away on May 31, 2021, at home in Herrin, IL. Bernadine was born on June 29, 1925, near Marion, IL to Chessley Wade Radford and Clara Copher Radford. She married Rue Edward Jennings on May 26, 1946. They enjoyed almost 47 years of marriage. Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband Rue, brother Donald and sister Maralee.

Surviving is her sister Lucille Whitehead; five sons and one daughter: Bryan (Veera) Jennings, Alicia Tippins, Harlan (Lisa) Jennings, David Jennings, Doug (Shanaz) Jennings, Martin (Cristie) Jennings; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Bernadine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a beloved Kindergarten teacher at Zeigler/Royalton Elementary School, where she retired after 35 years. She also loved music, and was an avid reader of Mystery Novels.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.