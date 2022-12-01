 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bernella "Nellie" Irene Bright-Todd

LAS VEGAS – Bernella "Nellie" Irene Bright-Todd, 77, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Carbondale.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Meredith Funeral Home with Rev. John Annable officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.

