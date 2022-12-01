Bernella "Nellie" Irene Bright-Todd
LAS VEGAS – Bernella "Nellie" Irene Bright-Todd, 77, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Carbondale.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at Meredith Funeral Home with Rev. John Annable officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
For more information or to read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
