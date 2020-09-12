Bernice Rose Lang

Her father was a barber shop owner (3 Chairs), and her earliest job was sweeping up the floor. She always valued working hard (you know the depression could happen again). As a young teen she was a bakery girl at a Polish Bakery. She got the job because she spoke Polish. She then was trained at IBM in Chicago to be a key punch operator. This was a career she enjoyed her whole life.

She married Jerome Charles Lang Sr. June 2, 1945. They moved to Melrose Park and had two daughters. When the youngest daughter started school, she took a job at International Harvester. This was a time when working mothers were not common. She walked the girls to the bus stop and then walked on to work. After a few years she decided to learn to drive, also not common at that time. She walked for her health into her mid 90s where she walked in her neighborhood. They moved to Wheeling and she worked at Ecko-Alcoa Pure Oil. Now they also had two boys. They moved to Fox Lake on a small resort she ran while taking care of her boys (no woman was ever good enough for her boys). After her retirement from Kemper Insurance in Log Grove, Bernice and Jerry retired to Mountain Home, Arkansas.