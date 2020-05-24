× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MURPHYSBORO — Bert Ross Hinchman III, 74, passed away quietly at his sister's home Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Bert was born in Murphysboro on March 22, 1946, to Bert Ross Hinchman Jr. and Etta Ann (Snyder) Hinchman.

He graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1964. He received a bachelor's of arts in English, German and French Literature from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale in 1968. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study literature in Europe, but his local draft board refused to grant him a deferment. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, where he served in military intelligence at Ft. Hood, Texas. He became active in a local theatre company where acting became the love of his life. After his honorable discharge he pursued three years of graduate study in Comparative Literature at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and taught Theatre History part time at Webster Groves Conservatory.