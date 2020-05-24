MURPHYSBORO — Bert Ross Hinchman III, 74, passed away quietly at his sister's home Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Bert was born in Murphysboro on March 22, 1946, to Bert Ross Hinchman Jr. and Etta Ann (Snyder) Hinchman.
He graduated from Murphysboro Township High School in 1964. He received a bachelor's of arts in English, German and French Literature from Southern Illinois University – Carbondale in 1968. He was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study literature in Europe, but his local draft board refused to grant him a deferment. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970, where he served in military intelligence at Ft. Hood, Texas. He became active in a local theatre company where acting became the love of his life. After his honorable discharge he pursued three years of graduate study in Comparative Literature at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and taught Theatre History part time at Webster Groves Conservatory.
He became a member of the Screen Actors Guild, American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, and Actors Equity Association and began a career as a professional actor in theatre, television and radio commercials, industrial films, as well as educational television productions for PBS. He moved to Los Angeles, California in 1978 and worked in television, motion pictures, commercials, industrials and professional stage productions as a character actor. He also wrote and directed productions in the Los Angeles area network of Equity Waiver theatre venues. After more than 40 years in the professional entertainment industry he retired in 2013 and resided in Avon, Indiana. His sister, Nancy, and niece, Amy, took wonderful care of him in the last few years, and Bert enjoyed being close to family again.
Bert was always one of the smartest and funniest people in the room. He loved getting together with friends to share an excellent pot of gumbo which he had cooked, raising a glass of beer, listening to good music and talking into the wee hours of the morning. Bert was a voracious reader enjoying all types of books, fiction and non-fiction, the classics as well as popular novels, especially murder mysteries. In his leisure time, he also composed wonderful poetry which he rarely shared. Bert was a kind and loyal friend who enriched the lives of everyone he came in contact with.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents; and older sister, Brenda Hinchman Dunn.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Anderson of Avon, Indiana; a niece, Amy Anderson of Avon, Indiana who also shared his birthday, a niece Cheryl Dunn of Crystal Lake; a nephew, Patrick (Karen) Dunn of Palatine; plus his two best friends of more than 60 years, Michael Jones of Murphysboro, and Richard Green of Orange Park, Florida, and special friend, Ken Park of Los Angeles, California.
He asked for his body to be cremated and there to be no formal service. Once the COVID-19 quarantine has been lifted, his friends will gather to raise their glasses and reminisce about a life well-lived of a good, kind man who will be sorely missed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.