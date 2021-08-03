Bessie "June" (McReynolds) Kunkel
JOHNSTON CITY - Bessie "June" (McReynolds) Kunkel passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in her home. June was born on September 30, 1934, the daughter of James and Pauline (Roll) McReynolds.
She graduated from Johnston City High School in 1952 and earned two Associate of Arts Degrees and was a licensed practical nurse. She held various jobs during her lifetime, working at Blankenship's, Zeigler Coal Company, Johnston City CUSD #1, Herrin Hospital and the Girl Scouts.
She served for several years on the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees, was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Organization and was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Johnston City.
She met the love of her life, William E. Kunkel, while both were working at Blankenship's. They were united in marriage on July 23, 1954 and shared 42 years of marriage until Bill passed away on February 4, 1997.
June was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by four children: Deanna Barker, Guy Kunkel(Jeanne DeNeal), Patti Kirkpatrick, and Paul (Lisa) Kunkel; grandchildren: Brandon (Haleigh) Barker, Billy (Ashley) Kunkel, Jason (Nicole) Kunkel, Jamie Kunkel, Kyle (Erika) Kirkpatrick, and Kris (Jessica) Kirkpatrick; fifteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Shiela Lawrence and Paula (Daryl) Stucker; brothers: Kenny (Artie) McReynolds, and Jimmie (Jean Ann) McReynolds; sisters-in-law: Norma Jean Edwards, LaDonna (Donald) Randolph, Karen (Larry) Hood, and Janet Ross; brother-in-law, Connie (Diane) Kunkel and several nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; mothers-in-law: Betty Kunkel and Hilda Burns; fathers-in-law: William Kunkel and John Burns; sisters: Ada Ray (Bob) Minter, and Joyce (Jim) Collins; brothers: Charles (Sharon) McReynolds, Harlan (Carola) McReynolds and Gene McReynolds; brothers-in-law: Phil Lawrence and Jim Edwards; sons-in-law: Jim Barker and Tim Kirkpatrick.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with services on Wednesday August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Sherri Cisneros officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.
Memorials may be made to John A. Logan College Foundation in memory of June and William Kunkel Scholarship. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To sign the guest register or for more information please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.
