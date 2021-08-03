Bessie "June" (McReynolds) Kunkel

JOHNSTON CITY - Bessie "June" (McReynolds) Kunkel passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in her home. June was born on September 30, 1934, the daughter of James and Pauline (Roll) McReynolds.

She graduated from Johnston City High School in 1952 and earned two Associate of Arts Degrees and was a licensed practical nurse. She held various jobs during her lifetime, working at Blankenship's, Zeigler Coal Company, Johnston City CUSD #1, Herrin Hospital and the Girl Scouts.

She served for several years on the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees, was a member of the Business & Professional Women's Organization and was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Johnston City.

She met the love of her life, William E. Kunkel, while both were working at Blankenship's. They were united in marriage on July 23, 1954 and shared 42 years of marriage until Bill passed away on February 4, 1997.