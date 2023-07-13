Bessie Ruth Williamson
July 11, 1928 - July 8, 2023
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL - Bessie Ruth Williamson, age 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on July 11, 1928, in Ava, IL, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Bessie was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Robert; her three children, and two granddaughters. Her family was always her first priority. Bessie had a dry sense of humor, loved family lunches, gardening, and sitting on her sunporch watching wildlife. Bessie, also known as "Aunt Ditty," loved nature and simple pleasures.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Williamson; her parents, Kasterson "Kassy" and Bessie, (nee Ray) McCoy; and her siblings, Blanche Pierce, May Popejoy, Murray McCoy, Bill McCoy, Bernard "Bud" McCoy, Opal Cheatham, and Betty Wisely.
Bessie is survived by her children, Geneie (Dave) Dowling of Belleville, IL, Debra Williamson of Fairview Heights, IL, and Tina Williamson of Fairview Heights, IL; and her granddaughters, Sarah Dowling and Kaitlyn Dowling.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society at the mortuary or directly to www.donate.cancer.org.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Graveside Burial will be on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Ava, IL.
