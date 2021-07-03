Betty Armista McSherry

The Long Goodbye for Betty began a decade ago when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She was able to maintain her independence for several years with minimal oversight. Five years ago, Betty became one of the first residents at The Anchor Memory Care in Marion. For those that loved and cared for her with sincere compassion, we are eternally grateful. Betty was able to come home to Herrin for her final nine days on earth. She was at peace. Betty leaves behind three daughters: Susan McSherry from Harrison, AR, Teri McSherry & husband, Kim Curlee from Cobden & Tracy McSherry-McKown & husband, Kent McKown from Herrin. Two bonus granddaughters: Bailey Layne (Bryce) from St. Louis, MO and Shelby McKown from Murphysboro. One niece, Kathy (John) Mills, great niece, Hilary (Brian) Chasteen and great-great niece & nephews, Paige, Jackson & Logan Kannall and shih tzu, Boopsie. She was preceded in death by her husband & parents, her sister, Eva Alice, Jr. and her brother Clifford, Jr.