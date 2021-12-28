Betty Belbas

January 14, 1950 - Dec. 20, 2021

CARBONDALE – Betty Belbas, 71, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at home.

Betty was born on January 14, 1950, to Harry and Emma (Dangbar) Smith in Carbondale. She married Phil Belbas on December 24, 1969, in Omaha, NE, and enjoyed over 51 years of marriage.

Betty worked in many jobs over the years in Southern Illinois. Most recently she worked in Building Services at SIUC.

Betty is survived by her husband, Phil; sister, Diane McClain-Inman; brother, Bobby (Teresa) Smith; niece, Salina (Brian) Holloway; nephew, Bobby Smith, Jr. (Kylie); and two great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service for Betty will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. John Annable officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter or the Sjogrens Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

