Betty Crippen, age 94, passed away on Nov. 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Services for Betty will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church of Carbondale with Pastors Rose Booker-Jones and Alan Rhein officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Betty visit www.meredithfh.com.
