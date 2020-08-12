× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARRIER MILLS - Betty Deaton, 85, passed away, surrounded by all of her loving family, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Betty was born Nov. 2, 1934, to John and Maggie Bundren Cowsert.

She was married to James A. Deaton on March 24, 1954. This union was blessed with three children. James preceded her in death April 5, 1994, as well as two of the children, Johnette Funk on July 18, 2011, and Joey Deaton on Feb. 7, 2003.

Betty was a Christian and attended the Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Valeria and Rick Mitchell of Carrier Mills; six grandchildren, Toni (Chris) McHugh, Jacquie (Richie) Oliver, Amanda (Richard) Price, Amber (Cameron) Rumsey, Justin (Kayla) Deaton, and Ryan (Paige) Deaton; 11 great-grandchildren, Christian Funk, Richie Wayne Oliver, Haylie Oliver, Hunter Price, Connor Price, Tucker Lewis, Ava Price, Ryder Rumsey, Ayden Deaton, Sylas Deaton, and Paxtyn Deaton. Betty was anxious for the arrival of Baby Deaton.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the graveside in Salem Cemetery. The Rev. David Angelly will officiate. Friends may visit at the graveside after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

