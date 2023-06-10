Betty Ellis

Feb. 26, 1926 - April 30, 2023

MAKANDA, IL – Betty Ellis 97, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home in Makanda, IL. Betty was born on Feb. 26, 1926, in Makanda to James and Vera (Brimmer) Newberry. Betty married Paul J. Ellis who preceded her in death on May 24, 1978.

Betty received her degree in Nursing and worked nearly 40 years at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. She held nursing positions before starting the Nuclear Medicine Department with Dr. Eli Borken. Betty loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, playing golf, and most of all the St. Louis Cardinals.

Betty was the amazingly rare combination of being known by everyone as "tough as nails" and having the best sense of humor. Betty had so many gifts, her quick wit was the source of many great laughs for those around her. Of all the amazing things that she did and lived through in her glorious 97 years, Betty will most likely be remembered for her undying love and support of her family and friends. There is a saying about giving someone "the shirt off your back;" that saying is about Betty.

We should all take note and try to be like Grandma Betty, live each day to the fullest, and give your all to those around you.

Betty is survived by daughters Karen Henderson (Darren), Sally Ellis, Vera Ellis; grandchildren Bradley Henderson (Asha), Nicholas Henderson (Jenna), Joey Ellis, Bobby Lee Klump III, Paul McKimie, Shirley Reigger, Henry Reigger; great grandchildren Kent Henderson, Julia Helton, Jericka Helton, and Jayden Helton and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and granddaughter Jennifer Reigger.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Carbondale on June 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Betty, visit www.meredithfn.com.