 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty F. Cross

  • 0
Betty F. Cross

Betty F. Cross

Jan. 25, 1925 - April 1, 2022

Betty F. Cross, 87, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Herrin, IL.

Betty was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Carbondale, IL, the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Lillian (Holliday) Cross.

Betty worked at Old National Bank in Carbondale untill her retirement in 2000.

She is survived by her brother, Clarence Cross II; sister, Patricia (Roscoe) Holder; nephews: Bill and Jennifer Cross, Chanse and Lisa Holder, Zane and Sarah Holder; nieces: Donna Cross, Hilary and Jack Dresel; many great-nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian Cross; sister-in-law, Betty L. Cross.

Memorial donation may be made to The American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or any Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News