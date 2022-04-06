Betty F. Cross
Jan. 25, 1925 - April 1, 2022
Betty F. Cross, 87, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Herrin, IL.
Betty was born Jan. 25, 1925, in Carbondale, IL, the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Lillian (Holliday) Cross.
Betty worked at Old National Bank in Carbondale untill her retirement in 2000.
She is survived by her brother, Clarence Cross II; sister, Patricia (Roscoe) Holder; nephews: Bill and Jennifer Cross, Chanse and Lisa Holder, Zane and Sarah Holder; nieces: Donna Cross, Hilary and Jack Dresel; many great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian Cross; sister-in-law, Betty L. Cross.
Memorial donation may be made to The American Cancer Society, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or any Animal Rescue Shelter of your choice.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with arrangements.
