 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty J. Kiel
0 entries

Betty J. Kiel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty J. Kiel

Betty J. Kiel

MURPHYSBORO — Betty J. Kiel, 94, of Murphysboro, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Memorial services will be held at noon, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News