Betty J. Kiel
MURPHYSBORO — Betty J. Kiel, 94, of Murphysboro, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.
Memorial services will be held at noon, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
