Betty J. Kimmel

June 5, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2021

FREEBURG — Betty J. Kimmel, nee Greenwood, 87, of Freeburg, IL, born June 5, 1934, in Du Quoin, IL, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Kimmel was a medical coder at St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, IL, before her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Larry N. Kimmel; a son, Keith Kimmel; her parents, Edward and Sadie, nee Todd, Greenwood; five brothers; and two sisters.

Surviving are a son, Larry "Larz" Kimmel II; two daughters: Leslie E. Wottowa and Roberta Mattes; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral service.