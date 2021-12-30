Betty J. Kimmel
June 5, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2021
FREEBURG — Betty J. Kimmel, nee Greenwood, 87, of Freeburg, IL, born June 5, 1934, in Du Quoin, IL, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Kimmel was a medical coder at St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, IL, before her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Larry N. Kimmel; a son, Keith Kimmel; her parents, Edward and Sadie, nee Todd, Greenwood; five brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are a son, Larry "Larz" Kimmel II; two daughters: Leslie E. Wottowa and Roberta Mattes; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral service.
