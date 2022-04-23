Betty J. (Perry) Hand

Sept. 18, 1934 — April 19, 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Betty J. (Perry) Hand, age 87, of Murphysboro, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in her home after a brief illness.

She was born September 18, 1934, in Jackson County. She was the daughter of Ralph and Irene (Sarensen) Perry.

On June 20, 1953, she married Peter D. Hand in Centenary Methodist Church, Murphysboro. They enjoyed 68 years and two months of making wonderful memories.

Betty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Carbondale.

She was a housewife. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, working search puzzles and crocheting.

Betty is survived by her husband, Peter Hand of Murphysboro; two daughters: Marcia Hand of Murphysboro and Monica (Monty) Tyner of Carterville; a granddaughter, Ellen (Brad) Peradotto of St. Jacobs; six sisters: Shirley Watson of Marion, Patricia Heape of Chesterfield, MO, Ruth (Loyd) Ebersohl of Murphysboro, LaDonna (Hal) McGehee of Collinsville, Pam (Charles) Crews and Marilyn Sue (Stephen) Williams all of Murphysboro; a brother-in-law, Chancey Hickman of FL; two sisters-in-law: Gloria Perry and Marilyn Perry, both of Murphysboro; numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Juanita Hickman; and two brothers: Ralph Perry, Jr. and Teddy Perry.

There will be no services at this time.

The family request with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Murphysboro Food Pantry and will be accepted at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Dr., Murphysboro, IL, 62966.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.