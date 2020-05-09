DU QUOIN — Betty J. Williams, 87, of Sparta, formerly of Du Quoin, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Cedarhurst of Sparta.
Private family graveside services will be Monday, May 11, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin, with the Rev. Bill Wiggs officiating. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Park in Du Quoin.
Memorials may be made to Sunfield United Methodist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.
