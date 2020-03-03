Betty Jane Frailey

She was born on Jan. 14, 1923, to Hugh and Catherine (Disney) Mercer in Herrin. She was a graduate of Herrin High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in Music and English Education. She attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music, receiving her Masters in Vocal Education. Betty retired from Benton Consolidated High School as a Music and English Teacher. On Dec. 22, 1946, she married D. Kenneth Frailey at the First Presbyterian Church in Herrin. To this union they had two children. She was a member of First Christian Church in Benton, where she served as the Choir Director for many years. In 1968, Betty started directing the musical productions at Benton Consolidated High School. In 1970, she formed the first Madrigal Singing Group.