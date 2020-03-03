BENTON — Betty Jane Frailey, 97, of Benton, passed away at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Anchor of The Voyage Senior Living in Marion.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1923, to Hugh and Catherine (Disney) Mercer in Herrin. She was a graduate of Herrin High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in Music and English Education. She attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music, receiving her Masters in Vocal Education. Betty retired from Benton Consolidated High School as a Music and English Teacher. On Dec. 22, 1946, she married D. Kenneth Frailey at the First Presbyterian Church in Herrin. To this union they had two children. She was a member of First Christian Church in Benton, where she served as the Choir Director for many years. In 1968, Betty started directing the musical productions at Benton Consolidated High School. In 1970, she formed the first Madrigal Singing Group.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Janet Frailey Carstensen and husband Andrew; son, Hugh E. Frailey and wife Robin of Benton; four grandchildren, Sean Carstensen and wife Amanda, Jordan Frailey, Drew Frailey, Breanne Brady and husband Shane; seven great-grandchildren, Graham Carstensen, Liam Carstensen, Brooklyn Frailey, Cru Frailey, Stella Frailey, Chance Brady, and Kip Brady.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Catherine Mercer; husband, D. Kenneth Frailey; and a sister, Patricia Nelson.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pate Funeral Home, 301 S. Main St., Benton.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Mar. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 302 S. Main Street, Benton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Mar. 7, 1 p.m., at the First Christian Church, Benton, with the Reverend Kurt Sanders officiating. Burial will follow services at the Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, the Anchor of the Voyage Senior Living Center, First Christian Church Fellowship Center Fund, and the Pyramid Players.
Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.
