ANNA — Betty Jane Hutchison, 73 of Anna, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1946, in Wolf Lake, Illinois, to John and Georgia (Linton) Smith. She married Carl Hutchison in Feb. 1993. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2013.

Betty Jane is survived by her children, George Davis of Benton, Missouri; Brenda (Dwayne) Taylor of Hugo, Oklahoma; Becky (Shawn) Corbett of Norris City; Lori (Jimmy) Partain of Anna; Jeff Barlow of Anna and Tina (Josh) Jack of Herrin; twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Smith of Jonesboro; John Smith of Carterville, and Mike Smith of Kansas City, Kansas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son, Johnny Lee Davis; grandchild, Angel Partain; five sisters, Marcella Tellor, Helen Smith, Geraldine Yates, Irene Tellor and Edith Smith and two brothers, Randy and Jerry Smith.

Betty Jane enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved her dogs, fishing and yard sales. She took pride in maintaining her yard and flowers.

There will be no services.

Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna is in charge of arrangements

