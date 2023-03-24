Betty Jane (Tyree) Smith

Nov. 23, 1930 - March 23, 2023

CARBONDALE – Betty Jane (Tyree) Smith, age 92, of Carbondale, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Eldorado to Lee and Chloe (Dillard) Tyree.

On Oct. 1, 1950, she married Donald B. Smith in Eldorado. They enjoyed 64 years of making wonderful memories. Don preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2015.

Betty was a resident of Carbondale since 1954 when she and her husband opened the Ben Franklin Store on S. Illinois Ave. They retired in 1986.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Carbondale. For many years she was on the administrative board for which she was a secretary for 20 years. She also taught Sunday School and served on several committees and chaired the Membership and Nurture Ministry for many years.

She was active in United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Illinois as a member of the Task Force for the City of Carbondale for the International Year Disabled Persons in 1981.

Betty is survived by her son, Christopher Smith of Carbondale; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Erva Lee Ballard; and a brother, Harry E. Tyree, who was a B25 pilot during World War II and was killed in action Aug. 6, 1945 over Japan.

Funeral services for Betty Jane (Tyree) Smith will be Monday, March 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, Carbondale with Rev. Larry Gilbert, Pastor Marty McMichael and Michelle Parker-Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Eldorado.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home and Monday, March 27, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in Grace United Methodist Church, Carbondale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.