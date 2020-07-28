CHRISTOPHER — Betty Jean Swink, 87, of Christopher, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services for Betty Swink will be on Thursday, July 30, at 1 p.m. at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Christopher with Rev. Ron Cremeens officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Dongola.
Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
