Betty Jo Nimmo Humphrey

July 26,1927 - May 16, 2022

WEST PADUCAH — Betty Jo Nimmo Humphrey, 94, of West Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Betty was born in Paducah on July 26, 1927 to the late Dewey and Zelphyr Alvey Harris. She was of the Baptist faith.

Betty was a hard-working woman with an entrepreneurial spirit. She and her late husband, Reedy L. Nimmo, Jr., owned many small businesses through the years including House of Business Mobile Accounting, Tiffany Square in Lone Oak and Betty J. Farms where they farmed and raised cattle. She was also the owner of the West Paducah and Herrin, IL branches of the Wilbert Vault Company and was a member of the Wilbert Manufacturing Association.

Betty loved her family dearly and always enjoyed entertaining for holidays and reunions. She was known for being an amazing cook. Betty kept her home immaculate and enjoyed being outside in her garden and mowing the lawn. When Betty was not hard at work, she enjoyed taking time to travel, especially to Florida with her sisters.

Betty is survived by her two daughters: Patricia King and Connie Jett, both of Paducah; two sons: David (Libby) Sanders and Dennis (Lisa) Sanders, both of Paducah; a sister, Ida Jean Scott of West Paducah; 10 grandchildren: Tim (Jennifer) King, Brian (Cory) King, Ben Sanders, Brad (Bethany) Jett, Kyle (Emily) Jett, Brandon Mosby, Patrick Sanders, Catherine (Phillip) Pierson, Mollina Kwassivi and Frank (Kyndall) Stallings; 12 great-grandchildren: Sidney King, Daniel Jett, Isaiah Jett, Isaac Jett, Abel Jett, James Jett, Micah Jett, Alyssa Jett, Benjamin Pierson, William Pierson and Bastien Kwassivi; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Reedy L. Nimmo, Jr. and Hubert E. Humphrey; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Crotchett, Margaret "Johnnie" Truax and Martha Jane Hellige; a brother, Roy Harris; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jerry Beyer officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Betty Jo Nimmo Humphrey to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 or to Mercy Health Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.