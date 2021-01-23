 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Jo Tegethoff
0 entries

Betty Jo Tegethoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

De SOTO — Betty Jo Tegethoff, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services for Betty will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January, 25, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Pastor Susan Burnett officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News