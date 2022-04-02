Betty JoAnn Hankins

June 10, 1935 - March 30, 2022

MARION — Betty JoAnn Hankins, 86, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Rev. Shara Robinson and Rev. Roy Pepmiller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marion First Church of God.

Betty was born June 10, 1935, in Williamson County, to Francis Marion and Lillian Maxine (Ozment) Norman. She married Sgt. Robert Willis Hankins on August 3, 1954, in Carmi, IL. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2003.

She is survived by her sisters: Peggy Sue (Norman) Stewart and Francine (Norman) Sanders and husband, Dick; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandparents; several aunts and uncles; brother, Gene Sylvester Norman and wife, Pauline; brother-in-law, Fred Orville Stewart; and a cousin.

Betty dedicated 45 years of her life to healthcare as a Registered Nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Her passion for caring for others led to some "firsts" at Memorial Medical Center; from creating their first dialysis machine, to creating a same-day surgery program, and she was instrumental in getting organ donor status included on Driver's Licenses in Illinois. She served as medical advisor on the set of "The Awakening Land" that starred Hal Holbrook. Hal thanked Betty for her medical services on the set with a kiss!

Betty was a member of Marion First Church of God.

Betty devoted her spare time to volunteering with the American Red Cross at blood drives and soup kitchens, and with Senior Day at Kroger (ACTS). Betty made it her mission to call and check on church members who were sick or had long term illnesses.

