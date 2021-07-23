 Skip to main content
Betty June (Crabtree) Imhoff
Betty June (Crabtree) Imhoff

JOHNSTON CITY — Betty June (Crabtree) Imhoff, 92 of Johnston City, passed away peacefully at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family. Please refer to www.murmanandwilson.com for further details.


