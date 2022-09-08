Betty June Dorris Harris (nee Mings)

BETHALTO — Betty June (nee Mings) Dorris Harris, age 93, of Bethalto, IL, formerly of West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully at 1:50 p.m. at her home on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9th at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Stone Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Cash presiding.

Interment will follow next to her first husband, Robert, in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to; "Family Hospice" of Belleville, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit the website at https://www.stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.