Betty June Lee

July 14, 1931 - April 2, 2022

Betty June Lee 90, passed away at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL on Saturday April 2, 2022. Betty was born July 14, 1931 to Dennis and Elizabeth (Starling) Clutts in Williamson County IL. She found the love of her life in Mr. Delmar Lee, they were married in Murphysboro, on December 1st 1951. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Lee was a member of the Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, IL. Betty worked for the Brown Shoe Factory, Sellmier Peerless, and then she went to work at a Dry Cleaners in Carbondale at the Murdale Shopping Center. When Betty had free time, she loved to crochet.

Betty is survived by her two children: Linda Lee Thomason Pulcher of Mechanicsburg, IL and Timothy (Paula) Lee of Murphysboro; eight grandchildren: Samantha (Scott) Turco, Jacksonville, FL, Sam (Lisa) Thomason of Davis Junction, Heather (Matt) Thomason Lavender of Carterville, IL, Matthew (Jennifer) Thomason of Glenarm, IL, Valerie Thomason of Mechanicsburg, Jeremy (Tiffany) Lee of Murphysboro, IL; Kyle (Stephanie) Lee of Hawaii, Adam Lee (Shelly Farris) of Steeleville, IL; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents Dennis and Lizzie Clutts and one brother, Robert Clutts, and one sister, Blanch Clutts.

The Funeral Service will be held in Murphysboro, IL at Pettett Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Allen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Service is at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Mount Carbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Memorials can be sent to any Doners Choice of Charity. For more information please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com