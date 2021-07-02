Betty June (McNail) Musgrave

She gave birth to her son Jon Manning Musgrave in 1969 and left the banking world to raise him for five years before returning to the workforce at Distinctive Interiors and returning to SIU to work on her bachelor's degree in 1974.

She subsequently earned her bachelor's and then master's degree in education from SIU, before taking an instructor's position in the SIU School of Technical Careers. After her family moved to Jefferson County, she took a position in the regional office of education at Mount Vernon and helped start the first alternative schools in Mount Vernon and Centralia. Her career would spread more than a quarter century and four regional superintendents in Mount Vernon and Benton working to expand students' vocational opportunities in the high schools feeding into the Rend Lake and John A. Logan Community College Districts. Never wanting to quit she finally retired at the age of 80.

She was a long-time member of Second Baptist Church in Marion and Logan Street Baptist Church when the family lived in Mount Vernon. After moving back to Marion she participated in two mission trips to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with her son and others from Second Baptist. Active in her Sunday School classes. She also sang in the church choir until last year and in a trio with the late Gerry Vaughn and Juanita Fisher when she was younger.