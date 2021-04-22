 Skip to main content
Betty L. Lee
CARBONDALE - Betty L. Lee, 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:30 A.M. at Century Assisted Living in Carbondale.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday April 24, 2021, at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with John Dobbins officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.

To sign the guest register or for more information, please visit www.murmanandwilson.com.

