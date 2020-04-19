Betty L. O'Guinn
0 entries

Betty L. O'Guinn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty L. O'Guinn

O'Guinn

MURPHYSBORO — Betty L. O'Guinn, 74, passed away at 8:33 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Private family graveside services will be in Jerusalem Cemetery in Pomona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, in care of Pettett Funeral Home, 1418 South St., Murphysboro, IL 62966.

For more information, visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty O'Guinn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News