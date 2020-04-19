Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MURPHYSBORO — Betty L. O'Guinn, 74, passed away at 8:33 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Private family graveside services will be in Jerusalem Cemetery in Pomona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, in care of Pettett Funeral Home, 1418 South St., Murphysboro, IL 62966.