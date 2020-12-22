CARBONDALE – Betty L. Tope Russell, 93, of Carbondale, formerly of Ava, passed away at 7:05 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
Betty was born in Ava, Illinois, on May 7, 1927, the daughter of Herman P and Ruth McCarr Sharp. She married William E Tope on Mar. 3, 1946, in Ava, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Mar. 17, 1998.
She married Gene W. Russell on June 6, 1999, in Chester, Illinois, he preceded her in death on Mar. 11, 2011.
Betty retired from owning B&B Café in Ava, Illinois. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Ava, Illinois.
Betty is survived by three sons; Ed (Deb) Tope of Shelbyville, Illinois, Dennis (CoCo) Tope of Ava, Illinois, and Wayne Tope of Ava, three daughters; LouAnn Kilpatrick of Steeleville, Linda (Jim) Rathert of Campbell Hill and Patty Tope of Carbondale, Son-in-law, Ron Coleman of Chester, seventeen grandchildren, fifty great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Two sisters; Mary Munns of Rexburg, Idaho, and Ruth Jones of Campbell Hill one brother, J.R. Kilpatrick of Rexburg, Idaho.
Betty was preceded in death by her Parents, Husbands, two great grandchildren and one daughter, Connie Coleman.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. at Ava Evergreen Cemetery, with Reverend Deb Rathert officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Ava and can be mailed to Wilson's Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Steeleville, IL 62288.
Due to COVID19, Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and facemasks.
To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.