CARTERVILLE — Betty Lou Watson, 89, of Carterville, formerly of Herrin, passed away 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
Private Memorial Services will be at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Todd Hawk Officiating. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Betty, may be made to Harvest Time Worship Center, 1001 South 17th Street, Herrin, IL 62948.
To share a life story or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.