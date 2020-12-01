CARTERVILLE — Betty Lou Watson, 89, of Carterville, formerly of Herrin, passed away 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Private Memorial Services will be at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Todd Hawk Officiating. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Betty, may be made to Harvest Time Worship Center, 1001 South 17th Street, Herrin, IL 62948.

