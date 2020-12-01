 Skip to main content
Betty Lou Watson
CARTERVILLE — Betty Lou Watson, 89, of Carterville, formerly of Herrin, passed away 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Private Memorial Services will be at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Todd Hawk Officiating. Interment will be at Herrin City Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Betty, may be made to Harvest Time Worship Center, 1001 South 17th Street, Herrin, IL 62948.

To share a life story or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.

