HERRIN — Betty Mae Waugh, 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Betty formerly worked for Universal Match in the Ordill Area. She also worked at the Young Modern Shop and Zwicks Ladies Store.

She volunteered as a Williamson County Election Judge for more than 20 years.

Betty was a member of the Bryan Street Baptist Church in Herrin.

Betty was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Herrin, to Albert and Zona (Stover) Robinson.

Betty married Dennis P. Waugh on Dec. 16, 1945, in Herrin.

He preceded in death on Jan. 22, 2015.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Cathy Collins and her husband, Floyd of Yucca Valley, California, Linda Andolsek of Carterville, and Debbie Maeser and her husband,, Mike of Herrin; son-in-law, Ted Rush of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Mike Absher of Marion; sister-in-law, Rosemary Robinson of Herrin; brother-in-law, John L. Cox II of Herrin; and several nieces and nephews.