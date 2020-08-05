HERRIN — Betty Mae Waugh, 92, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.
Betty formerly worked for Universal Match in the Ordill Area. She also worked at the Young Modern Shop and Zwicks Ladies Store.
She volunteered as a Williamson County Election Judge for more than 20 years.
Betty was a member of the Bryan Street Baptist Church in Herrin.
Betty was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Herrin, to Albert and Zona (Stover) Robinson.
Betty married Dennis P. Waugh on Dec. 16, 1945, in Herrin.
He preceded in death on Jan. 22, 2015.
Betty is survived by three daughters, Cathy Collins and her husband, Floyd of Yucca Valley, California, Linda Andolsek of Carterville, and Debbie Maeser and her husband,, Mike of Herrin; son-in-law, Ted Rush of Marion; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Mike Absher of Marion; sister-in-law, Rosemary Robinson of Herrin; brother-in-law, John L. Cox II of Herrin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Brenda Rush; son, Dennis Jack Waugh; son-in-law, Joseph Paul “Joe” Andolsek; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert and Joyce Robinson, Charles Robinson and Lou Dean Cox.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Duane Faulkenberry officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery following the service.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus, if you wish to attend the Visitation and Funeral Service, the wearing of a face mask is MANDATORY and those attending must socially distance themselves from others.
Memorials may be made to Bryan Street Baptist Church, 521 East Bryan St., Herrin, IL 62948. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For further family information or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
