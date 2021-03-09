Betty O. Ripley

March 1, 1937 - March 5, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Betty O. Ripley, 84, of Murphysboro passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Carbondale. Betty was born on March 1, 1937, in Murphysboro, a daughter to the late Daniel and Alice (Reed) Neace. She was united in marriage to Merrill Ripley in DeSoto, IL, on June 13, 1950. Merrill preceded her in death on June 27, 2017.

Betty was a member of the Sato Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Funeral services will be at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pastor Andy Cunningham will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Wednesday at Crawshaw Funeral Home. Betty's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a 50 person capacity within the funeral home. Please practice social distancing and facial coverings are requested.