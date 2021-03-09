Betty O. Ripley
March 1, 1937 - March 5, 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Betty O. Ripley, 84, of Murphysboro passed away at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Carbondale. Betty was born on March 1, 1937, in Murphysboro, a daughter to the late Daniel and Alice (Reed) Neace. She was united in marriage to Merrill Ripley in DeSoto, IL, on June 13, 1950. Merrill preceded her in death on June 27, 2017.
Betty was a member of the Sato Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Funeral services will be at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pastor Andy Cunningham will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Wednesday at Crawshaw Funeral Home. Betty's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the donor's choice.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a 50 person capacity within the funeral home. Please practice social distancing and facial coverings are requested.
Survivors include one daughter. Sue Stein of Oraville, IL, one son, Danny Ripley of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several siblings.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Merrill "Junior" Ripley on March 9, 2016.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
