Betty R. Holmes

CARTERVILLE — Betty R. Holmes, age 90, of Carterville, formerly of Anna and Cairo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:23 a.m. in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Crain Funeral Home–Egyptian Chapel in Energy has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.

