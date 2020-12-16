METROPOLIS — Betty Ramsey, 96, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.
She was born Nov. 7, 1924, in Metropolis, to George R. and Gula (Hedden) Ditterline.
She married the Rev. Hubert Eugene (Gene) Ramsey on April 16, 1946. He preceded her in death in 1983.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, with the Rev. Roy Pepmiller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. Final arrangements were made through Blue Funeral Home in Marion.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Building Fund — Betty Ramsey Memorial of the First Church of God in Doniphan, Missouri on the church's Facebook page or at https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=https-3A__tithe.ly_give-3Fc-3D1479146&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=XRECx2pEmP0EUBXN9WQISAwbX4JhPQpSN8i152_KVKY&m=9zQjnH7wjVZKjSW9YjYQ92Ieeue9sIJnn6HH0szYVac&s=xK9zcuH_7Rqqk9VVFgPALS698sTGsNNYECNi9Aszx0Y&e= or by mailing a check made payable to the First Church of God (noting Building Fund--Betty Ramsey Memorial on the memo line) to First Church of God, 506 Pine St., Doniphan, MO 63935. Alternatively, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, https:/urldefense.proofpoint.com2rl?u=https-3A__act.alz.org_site_Donation2-3Fdf-5Fid-3D32112-2632112.donation-3Dform1&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=XRECx2pEmP0EUBXN9WQISAwbX4JhPQpSN8i152_KVKY&m=9zQjnH7wjVZKjSW9YjYQ92Ieeue9sIJnn6HH0szYVac&s=_IzQZYXVbgdCVk0PX-zIW0Xr3kZSzwl0iz62uX9DYJ0&e= .
