Betty Sue Moore
1942 - 2023
CARBONDALE – Betty Sue Moore, age 80, of Carbondale, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Carbondale, IL on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 1 p.m., with Reverend Sam Foskey officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Carbondale, IL on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville has been entrusted with arrangements. For more information visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.
