NEW ATHENS — Beverly A. Gale, 82, of Lenzburg, died on May 27, 2020, at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens.
She was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Nashville, Illinois, the daughter of John A. and Irene J. (nee Kobus) Wisneski. On July 4, 1957, she was united in marriage to Lawrence D. “Tuff” Gale at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2004.
Mrs. Gale was a great cook and enjoyed canning and freezing fruits and vegetables from a large garden on the farm and processed meat from the animals raised. She also enjoyed bingo, quilting and auctions. Mrs. Gale really took pride in being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed listening to Polka and Waltz music played by her talented cousins.
She was a member of St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Fayetteville, where she served on Altar Sodality, quilted with the church ladies and with her husband and children, ran the dining hall at the annual church picnic for many years. She had children in school for 33 years and a Mom forever. She was a wonderful and a strong woman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John A. Wisneski Jr., a sister Betty Lee Wisneski in infancy, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Myrtle (nee Bryan) Gale and three brothers-in-law, Clyde L. Donald, David Gale and Albert Bergkoetter.
Surviving her passing are a son, Lawrence (Christine) Gale of New Athens; six daughters, Donna Gale of Venedy, Annajean (Jim) Coughlin of Lebanon, Pamela (Charles) Terveer of St. Libory, Barbara (John) Schmersahl of Marissa, Teresa (Gary) Becker of Smithton, Sandra (Nick) Hummert of St. Libory; family friend, Shirley Alford of Venedy; 17 Grandchildren, Trish Spain and friend Chris Doyon, Daniel Coughlin and friend Kayla Foster, Tony Terveer, Chelsey (Tyler) Castiller, Travis (Ashley) Terveer, Lacey Terveer, Sara Schmersahl, Emily Schmersahl and friend Zach Beyer, Kim Schmersahl, Megan Schmersahl, Lindsay (Joel) Prior, Patrick (Anais) Becker, Brittany (Tim) Rhoades, Holly (Ryan) Anderson, Sarah Gale and friend Michael Waller, Mathew and Hannah Hummert; 19 great grandchildren, Jack and Drew Spain, Sariah Foster, Roman Terveer, Baby Castiller and Baby Terveer, Abby and Keegan Schmersahl, Anna Schmersahl, Cole Spicer, Caden and Morgan Smith, Charlie Prior, Logan and Lucy Becker, Crete and Ireland Rhoades, Quinnie and Oliver Anderson; one brother, Bill (Rita) Wisneski of Fayetteville; four brothers-in-law, George (Judy) Gale of Sparta, Louis (Ruth) Gale of St. Libory, Theodore (Jane) Gale of Freeburg; sisters-in-law, Geri Wisneski of Okawville, Yvonne Bergkoetter of St. Libory, Marilyn Smith of Wentzville, Missouri, Sherry Gale of Raleigh, and Theresa Elaine (Clarence) Becherer of Freeburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Pancratius Cemetery Fund or Vitas Hospice or New Athens Home for the Aged.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Private family services were held Saturday, May 30, with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating and burial will follow in St. Pancratius Catholic Cemetery, Fayetteville.
