NEW ATHENS — Beverly A. Gale, 82, of Lenzburg, died on May 27, 2020, at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens.

She was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Nashville, Illinois, the daughter of John A. and Irene J. (nee Kobus) Wisneski. On July 4, 1957, she was united in marriage to Lawrence D. “Tuff” Gale at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeburg and he preceded her in death on May 20, 2004.

Mrs. Gale was a great cook and enjoyed canning and freezing fruits and vegetables from a large garden on the farm and processed meat from the animals raised. She also enjoyed bingo, quilting and auctions. Mrs. Gale really took pride in being with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed listening to Polka and Waltz music played by her talented cousins.

She was a member of St. Pancratius Catholic Church in Fayetteville, where she served on Altar Sodality, quilted with the church ladies and with her husband and children, ran the dining hall at the annual church picnic for many years. She had children in school for 33 years and a Mom forever. She was a wonderful and a strong woman.