Beverly Ann Hazelwood (Hopper)

Bev grew up in Modesto, IL, where she graduated from Northwestern High School in 1968. She spent a short time in her early childhood living in El Monte, CA. Bev enjoyed a long career with the Social Security Administration, retiring in February of 2006 after 35 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed watching and traveling to NASCAR races with her siblings and nephews, road-tripping with her friends to concerts and to the beach, going to the harness races at the Du Quoin State Fair with her work family, and season tickets to Saluki basketball with her “Southern Illinois Lady's Society” gang. She made many true and lifelong friends through her travels, her work, and through her church. She attended Washington Avenues Baptist from the time she moved to Southern Illinois in 1988. She served as deaconess and financial secretary for two decades and was involved in their vacation bible school and youth group. Most important to her were her grandchildren. She has always been a daily part of their lives and loved having her daughter and grandchildren all living close. Ms. Hazelwood is survived by her daughter Angela Marlene and son-in-law Douglas Elner Frankel; grandchildren: Payne Barrett Rueter (Kris Murillo) and Grace Elizabeth Rueter (Benjamin Messervey), and Paul Frankel (May Bourget), Victor Frankel, and Julia Frankel (Eric Izzo). Her brothers: Larry (Ann) Hopper, David (Mary) Hopper, and her sister Connie (Scott) Eyer. And her many nephews and nieces whom she loved deeply. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald Lee and Phyllis Irene (Ashby) Hopper, and her older brother Phillip Lee Hopper.