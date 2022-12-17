Beverly Ann Holmes

1948 - 2022

CARBONDALE – Beverly Ann Holmes, 74, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 at Manor Court of Carbondale.

Beverly was born on Jan. 29, 1948 to Earl Sylvester Evans and Wilma Lucille (Forby) Ruffolo in Carbondale. She married Rev. Gerald Holmes on July 9, 1965 at Union Hill Christian Church in Carbondale.

Beverly is survived by her husband, children, Denice (Jeffrey) Fullerton, Melissa (Shannon) Rice, John (Laura) Holmes, Jared (Kiesha) Holmes, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, two great-grandchildren on the way; sister, Pat (Ron) Gericke and her dog Cookie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, and a grandchild.

Beverly was a parole agent for the state of Illinois until her retirement in 2002. She was a longtime member of Union Hill Christian Church. Beverly enjoyed crafts, watching St. Louis Baseball and listening to Elvis music.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Revs. Gary Darnell and Jim Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or Union Hill Christian Church in Carbondale.

The family would like to thank the wonderful people at Manor Court of Carbondale and Residential Hospice for the great care they provided.

To leave a story or memory of Beverly, visit www.meredithfh.com.