Beverly Anne Conrad

1931-2021

MURPHYSBORO — Beverly Anne Conrad (nee Lester) passed away peacefully December 23, 2021.

Born in Fairfax, OK, in 1931, Beverly graduated high school in Norman, OK, in 1948 and attended Oklahoma University until 1951. While attending OU, Beverly met her husband, David, and the two were married for 68 years, until David's passing in 2019. During those years, Beverly and David had two children, lived in San Marcos, TX, and then Southern Illinois, with additional periods living outside the US, in Chile, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Beverly worked as a secretary until earning her realtor's license in the 1970's, after which she sold real estate and insurance for many years. After her retirement in 1990, she and David traveled the world on various cruise lines. She lived an adventure-filled life with her soulmate at her side.

Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Dr. David Eugene Conrad.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Cynthia Ellen Conrad of Plantsville, CT; son, Dr. Edward David Conrad of Murphysboro, IL; granddaughters: Eleanor Conrad Claffey of Prosper, TX, and Emily E. Pierce of Murphysboro, IL; and great-grandchildren: Victoria C. Claffey and Peter D. Claffey.

Funeral Services for Beverly Conrad will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Paws Place Animal Shelter, 52 Dog Walk Road, Anna, IL, 62906 or online at pawspaws.org.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.