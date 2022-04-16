 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly Joan Bryant

Beverly Joan Bryant

AVA — Beverly Joan Bryant, 83, of Ava, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, Carbondale, IL, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL. Burial to follow. Visitation will be at Wilson's Funeral Home, Ava, IL, where friends may call from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Memorials may be given to Bartlett Cemetery and can be mailed to WILSON'S FUNERAL HOME, P.O. Box 277, Ava, IL 62907. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

